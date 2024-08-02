12 New SUVs With Captain Seats In 2024

Buyers looking for a new family-sized SUV or crossover now have a huge array of options to pick from, with almost every major manufacturer offering at least one model, and many offering several. Narrowing down a few top picks with such a large pool of options to pick from can be a difficult task, but one of the easiest ways to start eliminating models is to focus on those with a specific list of features.

One popular feature is the availability of captain's seats, which offer superior space and comfort compared to standard bench seats. They're available in a wide range of SUVs and crossovers stretching from budget-oriented picks to six-figure luxury land yachts, but not every three-row SUV offers them. This roundup isn't an exhaustive list of every SUV and crossover with captain's seats, but rather a selection of 12 top picks that have been put through their paces by SlashGear's review team in the past year.