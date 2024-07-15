iPhone Dictation Not Working? Here's How To Fix It

Through the years, Dictation has become an important tool for many iPhone users in their day-to-day lives. Whether it's a person struggling with mobility and using the regular keyboard or someone who needs both hands for watching children, doing chores, or driving cars, there are so many benefits to being able to communicate with less tapping and typing on your iPhone screen.

In recent times, Dictation has evolved to include a range of new features that increase its usability, like automatic punctuation, improved privacy, and upgraded AI-powered speech recognition. However, it's important to note that some of these features are not supported globally yet. For example, the iPhone's QuickType Keyboard's auto-punctuation and dictate emoji features only work for 14 languages/regions, as of iOS 17. However, it's likely that Dictation will only get better with time and iPhone users will be able to enjoy more ways to live a hands-free life. That is, if you can get your Dictation feature to work when you need it.

Because it works in tandem with other iPhone features, there are a lot of possible reasons why your iPhone's Dictation capability is acting up. Thankfully, whether it is a software issue, a settings issue, or a hardware problem, we can walk you through all the ways to get Dictation working again on your iPhone. Let's get started.