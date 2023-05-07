Your Mac Already Has Surprisingly Good Voice Dictation: Here's How To Use It

Dictation, and the various apps that allow for it, has become a fairly popular alternative to typing in specific words and terms for a number of reasons. Faster searching, hands-free writing, using Siri in any capacity — they're all forms of dictation and all handy in their own particular ways. Your Mac has its own brand of built-in dictation software that you can use whenever you need to enter text, and all it takes is a specific keyboard input to get started.

As with any and all dictation software, it's a good idea to go back and proofread your words (or keep an eye on them as they're being typed out) before submitting them to whatever it is you're using. As useful as it can be, it can still get things wrong depending on how it interprets your words. Speed, volume, dialect, and context can sometimes lead to unintended results.

It's also worth noting that your Mac's dictation may not work properly in every single app, which is most likely the result of individual app settings. While this guide details turning dictation on as a system-wide feature, you may still need to dig through some apps' menus in order to get it working on everything you plan to use it for.