10 Innovative New Gadgets Worth Knowing About In 2024
The new year is often a great time for finding new and innovative gadgets. Brands are keen to ensure their latest blockbuster products are launched in time for the holiday season, and then just a few weeks later, the annual CES convention gives them a chance to show off their most cutting-edge innovations. The last few months of 2023 saw plenty of great gadgets launched, from 4K smart monitors to miniature robot vacuums, and our reporters at CES found plenty of unique products set to hit the market soon.
We've rounded up a selection of the most innovative gadgets that are worth keeping an eye on, all of which offer something unique to set them apart from their competitors in their respective fields. Some are already on the market and some have yet to launch at the time of writing, but we think each one is worth knowing about if you're on the hunt for some upgrades to your tech arsenal.
Insta360 Ace Pro action camera
One of our best first impressions at CES was the Insta360 Ace Pro action camera, with its innovative flip-up screen and impressive image quality making it stand out from its rivals. It's capable of recording footage at up to 8K resolution or up to 120 fps, making it one of the most versatile options out there. Our early test of the camera found its low-light performance to be another standout feature, with its AI-powered PureVideo Mode delivering clearer nighttime footage than any previous action cameras we've tested.
Any good action camera needs good image stabilization, and Insta360's latest offering didn't disappoint in that regard either. As well as video footage, the Ace Pro also doubles up as a 48MP still camera, with highly impressive results. While the primary screen flips up to give content creators a better view of their shot when vlogging, there's also a smaller, secondary screen on the front of the camera that displays key settings.
LG MyView 4K Smart Monitor
Announced at the end of last year, LG's latest range of MyView 4K smart monitors adds WebOS for a wider range of smart features without the need to connect to a PC. Most popular streaming services can be accessed directly from the monitor, alongside productivity staples like Microsoft 365. Two 5W speakers are integrated as standard, although thanks to the built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, it's easy to connect peripheral devices like soundbars for a more immersive experience. A new screen cast function has also been added, with support for Miracast and Apple AirPlay 2.
Three models are available across the range, each with a 31.5-inch screen. The differences between each are fairly minor: One MyView variant features a Full HD webcam, while another offers an additional two USB 2.0 ports on top of the three USB-C ports already on offer. Two variants feature an adjustable stand, while one offers a more compact, fixed base.
Brane X portable speaker
We named the Brane X portable speaker one of the best gadgets of CES, being particularly impressed by its power considering its compact size. In particular, its bass stood out as being the best in class, with Brane's innovative subwoofer design delivering a deep yet clear sound. The Brane X's unique talents are down to its unique Repel-Attract Driver, which boosts the amount of air exiting the speaker by using magnets to alter the air pressure inside it.
Its small dimensions make it a great option for bringing on camping trips or to outdoor parties, and with its IP57 rating, there's no need to worry about splashing it with water or dust. Built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity provide plenty of options for streaming music, but there's also an aux jack for connecting older devices. Brane says the X will deliver around 12 hours of sound between charges.
1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50
Another promising product SlashGear got the chance to check out at CES was the 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50. Noise cancellation can often be a double-edged sword for running earbuds — while no one wants their music to be drowned out, canceling all external sounds can potentially leave runners unaware of their surroundings. 1MORE's latest earbuds utilize a secure wraparound design to offer a better compromise than their rivals in this regard.
While the brand promises that music will still sound crisp on the road or trail, the new design should allow important external sounds from vehicles or other trail users to better filter through. That should mean improved situational awareness without compromising on audio quality. They're suitable for use in all weather too, with full waterproofing, which the brand's show representatives proved by immersing the earbuds in a tank of water. Battery life for the Open Earbuds S50 is a claimed 11 hours between charges, with the case providing multiple recharges for a total of 38 hours of listening time.
SwitchBot K10 Plus robot vacuum
Smaller robot vacuums can often lack the suction power needed to clean tougher flooring surfaces, but SwitchBot says its new K10 Plus, which launched in November 2023, offers the best of both worlds. It's considerably more compact than the competition, with the company calling it the world's smallest robot vacuum. As a result, it can reach places that larger units can't get to. However, its 2500Pa of suction puts it on par with many larger devices.
SwitchBot claims a 90% increase in coverage, thanks to the robot's smaller size. However, it doesn't skimp on features, with the AI mapping and LiDAR navigation offered on SwitchBot's larger vacuums also offered on the K10 Plus. Meanwhile, the freshly launched support for the Matter standard offers better integration into a smart home ecosystem.
Alongside its vacuuming function, the K10 Plus can also double as a mop, although there are some limitations here. While the best dual-use robot vacuum/mops can clean their own pads automatically, the K10 Plus uses disposable pads that will have to be replaced every time they get dirty. That said, many of those more capable rivals cost significantly more than the K10 Plus — and are considerably bulkier to boot.
Airdrop Audio Radar Command Center
Sound plays an integral part in competitive gaming, putting anyone with hearing loss at a potentially significant disadvantage. For example, sonic clues like the direction of footsteps or gunshots give gamers an extra layer of information in action or FPS games, or can warn of approaching enemies in RPGs. The Audio Radar developed by Airdrop Gaming aims to let players with hearing loss make use of this information with a simple plug-and-play device.
Users of the Audio Radar will need to attach its light bars to their monitor and plug the command center into either their console or PC. The device can then receive audio output and visualize it through directional flashing pulses, with various colors and pulse speeds to convey added information. The color of the light pulse indicates how far away the sound is, while the intensity and speed allow players to differentiate between, say, a car approaching or a gunshot. The device can be adjusted to a player's preferences, and can reportedly display 16 million different colors. An initial batch of early production devices sold out, but as of this writing, Airdrop is taking pre-orders for the next batch, which should be releasing soon.
DJI Mic 2
A premium offering in terms of both pricing and features, the DJI Mic 2 is a versatile microphone that we found to be a cut above the rest for recording in suboptimal conditions. The original DJI Mic was already a strong contender in its class, but its successor added new features and slightly increased the overall sound quality too. One of the best new features is active noise canceling, which did an excellent job of eliminating outdoor noise from wind, rain, and passing cars during our testing.
We also tested the DJI Mic 2's claimed 820-foot range and found it to be impressively accurate. One limitation we found was that the device's signal could be cut by passing behind larger objects, but only for minimal durations. In the rare situation where that might be a problem, the Mic 2 also boasts enough internal storage for up to 18 hours of recordings.
The built-in Bluetooth connection allows the mic to pair directly with a smartphone, or with certain compatible cameras from the DJI range. Notably, its predecessor did not have the same capabilities, although that alone isn't worth the significant cost to upgrade. However, the added 32-bit float recording might be enough to tempt some buyers who are on the fence.
Mudra Band
Another winner of our Best of CES award was the Mudra Band, which is designed to be compatible with Apple Watches from Series 5 and higher. Sensors in the strap read electrical signals from nerves in a user's arm, which allows it to control a range of electronic devices using only movement. Switching between multiple devices is as simple as tapping a button on the Apple Watch app. Representatives told SlashGear that the band is designed to work with a range of Apple devices, including MacBooks, iPhones and iPads, but can also control some Windows devices.
A few simple gestures supplement the cursor movement: Tapping your fingers together functions as a click, while pinching your thumb and forefinger then moving your arm lets you drag things around the screen. A separate function also lets you calibrate the cursor on the screen of any compatible device. Since the device runs off its own battery, it won't affect the life of the Apple Watch it's connected to. Mudra says the battery lasts around two days and takes around an hour to recharge. The Mudra Band is also water-resistant, and so can be worn outdoors without issue, but it's not waterproof and so shouldn't be submerged.
Meta Quest 3 VR headset
Meta's Quest 3 VR headset launched in October 2023 and boasted a string of improvements over its predecessor. Most notable among them is the updated optics hardware, with a 30% higher resolution than before and improved peripheral sharpness. Two cameras fitted to the front of the device are paired with a depth sensor for a new passthrough mode, while a new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip should mean a smoother, faster, and therefore more immersive experience.
The base-spec variant packs 128GB of storage, while the top-spec model offers 512GB. Both variants offer 8GB of RAM. Battery life is also improved over the Quest 2, with a quoted 2.4 hours of usage available when gaming. Once it's out of juice, Meta says it'll take 2.3 hours to recharge the headset. The Quest 3 is compatible with all existing VR games, so owners of older Quest devices who want to revisit an old favorite with the new headset's improved optics can do so.
Acer Predator Connect X7 5G CPE gaming router
Acer debuted a slew of new products at CES, with one of the most promising being the Predator Connect X7 5G CPE gaming router. It utilizes both the 5G network and WiFi 7 for ultra-fast, uninterrupted gaming, with Acer claiming "network latencies as low as 1ms." The X7, unveiled alongside the T7 WiFi 7 mesh router, was developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and integrates with the brand's Immersive Home Platform.
The X7 5G CPE prioritizes both speed and consistency, with speeds of up to 3.5 Gbps on 5G and failovers within the network to ensure an ultra-reliable connection. Acer claims that using WiFi 7 enables output speeds that are around double what's available with WiFi 6, as well as "better interference management [and] high bandwidth." As of this writing, there's no word from Acer yet on launch dates, pricing, or market availability.