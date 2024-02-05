10 Innovative New Gadgets Worth Knowing About In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The new year is often a great time for finding new and innovative gadgets. Brands are keen to ensure their latest blockbuster products are launched in time for the holiday season, and then just a few weeks later, the annual CES convention gives them a chance to show off their most cutting-edge innovations. The last few months of 2023 saw plenty of great gadgets launched, from 4K smart monitors to miniature robot vacuums, and our reporters at CES found plenty of unique products set to hit the market soon.

We've rounded up a selection of the most innovative gadgets that are worth keeping an eye on, all of which offer something unique to set them apart from their competitors in their respective fields. Some are already on the market and some have yet to launch at the time of writing, but we think each one is worth knowing about if you're on the hunt for some upgrades to your tech arsenal.