This 'Audio Radar' Experience Enables Gamers To See Sound

According to the Entertainment Software Association, 65% of Americans play video games, which is equal to approximately 213 million weekly players. Global estimates peg player numbers at around 3.26 billion. So, a lot of people are frolicking through the matrix.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization believes more than 430 million people (5% of the world's population) have disabling hearing loss, and over 1.5 billion people globally have hearing loss in at least one ear. If those statistics weren't sobering enough, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) believes that almost 30 million adults in the United States alone would benefit from hearing aids. So again, that's a lot of people.

Sound is an integral part of every video game, especially for first-person shooters and PvP battle royale-type games where audio cues let players know what direction an enemy is coming from or provide some other relevant environmental alert. Those with hearing problems can miss essential strategic elements of the game, which puts them at a distinct disadvantage.

Airdrop Gaming, makers of HipShotDot (the red dot sight attachment for first-person shooters), is determined to help level the playing field by giving hearing-impaired gamers a fighting chance by showing them a way to "see the sound" and "Hear everything with your eyes" (the product tagline).

Audio Radar is a plug-and-play hardware device that works on PCs and consoles and translates 7.1 surround sound (even when using 2.1 headphones or budget-friendly gaming headsets) output into visual cues via light bars attached around the edges of a gaming monitor or screen.