10 Infamous Gaming Peripherals That Were A Pain For Their Users

Video game-related injuries are nothing new. Spend too much time in front of a screen while using a keyboard, and you're bound to develop eye strain and/or carpal tunnel syndrome. That's why you should try gaming in moderation, or with more ergonomic peripherals. Technically, you should always invest in ergonomic devices, but that's beside the point. The point is that you should avoid injuring yourself when gaming.

Most game peripherals are designed for comfort. For instance, many modern console manufacturers have learned the importance of designing holding prongs that follow the natural curvature of the hand while fingers are closed. However, this isn't always the case. Some controllers were poorly designed and were detrimental to hand comfort, or perhaps their flaws only surfaced when paired with specific control schemes. And when it comes to peripherals that were literally painful to use, controllers aren't the only potential subjects of focus. The video game industry is full of consoles, arcade cabinets, and even third-party accessories that have injured users.

By freak accident or by design, here are some gaming peripherals you probably would never want to use if you wanted to stay safe.