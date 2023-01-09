The Best Of CES 2023: The Stand-Out Cars And Tech Of This Year's Show

Setting the stage for a bright and bold year of technology, CES 2023 delivered something for everyone. After more than five decades of the Consumer Electronics Show, you'd think we'd be used to the mix of future-previewing concepts and open-your-wallet-now products headed straight to shelves, but regular reinvention has kept things fresh each year. Now as much a car event as a technology showcase, it's a reminder that whether it's a product in your pocket or parked up in your garage, the electronics industry is omnipresent.

That means there's a whole lot spread out across Las Vegas, Nevada, to take in. Happily, the SlashGear team has been curating the very best of CES 2023 for our annual awards, and regardless of whether you're a gamer, a car enthusiast, or just looking to replace the TV in your living room, we've got all the angles covered.