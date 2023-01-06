This Futuristic Peugeot EV Concept Could Be CES 2023's Sexiest Car
The Consumer Electronics Show has become a hub for tech companies to launch their most impressive products and give consumers a good idea of what the future of tech will look like. With cars — especially of the electric variety — becoming more and more technologically advanced, it's also becoming common to see vehicle manufacturers launch some of their most compelling products, designs, and roadmaps at CES. In 2023, we've seen some interesting concept vehicles from both car and motorcycle manufacturers.
For starters, Honda and Sony launched Afeela, an automotive collaboration that produced a minimalist, futuristic electric lounge as a concept car. BMW, on the other hand, showcased the next colorful step in its e-ink car wrap that allows for wild customization and vehicle personalization on the fly.
Peugeot, like Honda and BMW, is a well-established automotive entity, and despite (or perhaps because of) its recent foray into electrification, the company is launching a new chapter and design language — exemplified by a sleek new concept car.
A new vision and design manifesto
Peugeot is aiming to redefine its automotive vision with the introduction of the Inception Concept: an unorthodox, futuristic vision of what Peugeot thinks automotive experiences should look like. The automaker, already somewhat infamous for its forward-thinking designs, describes its driving manifesto with three words: allure, emotion, and excellence. Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson states that the brand is committed to electrification, and claims that 100% of the brand will be electrified in 2023. Five new all-electric models — designed on Peugeot's BEV-by-design platform — will be launched in the next two years.
The Inception Concept, which looks like it was ripped directly from the set of a J.J. Abrams's "Star Trek" movie, has a number of interesting quirks and some compelling performance numbers. Peugeot claims that its 100 kWh battery allows it to travel 497 miles (800km) on a single charge, while 680 HP from the motors propel the vehicle to 60 mph in under three seconds. The cabin is also unorthodox, with an aggressively reclined driving position thanks to steer-by-wire technology.
Peugeot also did away with the dashboard entirely, and redesigned the steering wheel into a "Hypersquare" with digital electric controls — something that is sure to frustrate those that hate Tesla's yoke. The rest of the interior is incredibly minimalist, as you'd expect, featuring not much more than a panoramic screen between the occupants and the vast windshield.