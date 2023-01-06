This Futuristic Peugeot EV Concept Could Be CES 2023's Sexiest Car

The Consumer Electronics Show has become a hub for tech companies to launch their most impressive products and give consumers a good idea of what the future of tech will look like. With cars — especially of the electric variety — becoming more and more technologically advanced, it's also becoming common to see vehicle manufacturers launch some of their most compelling products, designs, and roadmaps at CES. In 2023, we've seen some interesting concept vehicles from both car and motorcycle manufacturers.

For starters, Honda and Sony launched Afeela, an automotive collaboration that produced a minimalist, futuristic electric lounge as a concept car. BMW, on the other hand, showcased the next colorful step in its e-ink car wrap that allows for wild customization and vehicle personalization on the fly.

Peugeot, like Honda and BMW, is a well-established automotive entity, and despite (or perhaps because of) its recent foray into electrification, the company is launching a new chapter and design language — exemplified by a sleek new concept car.