Sony Reveals Project Leonardo, A PS5 Accessibility Controller

Microsoft has dominated the market when it comes to accessible controllers designed for gamers who have unique mobility needs. The company's Xbox Adaptive Controller managed to become a real product despite having the odds stacked against it, and the model has since earned considerable praise from users and advocates alike for its informed — and highly customizable — design.

It's no surprise that Sony would get in on the action with its own competing product, though it is somewhat surprising that it took this many years for it to happen. Accessibility features at the software level have been a focus of Sony's for a while now, however.

Regardless, Sony has taken the wraps off Project Leonardo, the name it is using for its accessibility gaming controller effort. The announcement was made as part of Sony's CES 2023 presence, and though the controller isn't yet available, we have gotten a look at the device and a bunch of key details about it. As expected, Sony says it collaborated with experts and players alike when designing Project Leonardo, though it also notes that the final design may end up different than what we're currently seeing.