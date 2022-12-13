Here's Why One Of Microsoft's Most Important Products Almost Never Saw The Light Of Day

Playing video games is supposed to be fun, but it can be tough to have a good time when you can't use the controls. For people with disabilities and mobility issues, this has been a challenge for as long as video games have existed. To help make gaming more accessible to all gamers, Microsoft released the Xbox Adaptive Controller in 2018, but shockingly, it was nearly canceled before it even went into production.

The specially-designed controller is ingenious in its adaptability. A row of 3.5mm jacks and USB ports allow users to customize their controls by plugging in an array of peripheral devices. It also supports button remapping with savable profiles and can be paired with a standard controller in co-pilot mode.

Not only does the Xbox Adaptive Controller make it easier for many gamers to play, but for some, it's necessary in order to play at all. According to Microsoft, one group of gamers who benefit from the accessible controller are injured veterans who may have traumatic brain injuries or amputations that interfere with using a standard controller. If the Xbox Adaptive Controller had been scrubbed — which was the way things were headed — the entire gaming community would have been impacted by the loss. When games can't be played by everyone, it makes the community smaller; it means when friends and families gather to play, people get left out.