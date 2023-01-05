Lumus May Have Cracked The Code For Smart Glasses That Don't Look Dorky

Lumus is a maker of optical waveguides, lenses embedded with mirrors paired with miniaturized projectors. This is the core tech that powers augmented reality (AR) glasses. Waveguides act as a screen by shining the tiny projectors at the embedded mirrors, which reflect the image to the wearer's eyes. At CES 2023, Lumus introduced the next-gen 'Z-Lens' Maximus 2D waveguide design that will pave the way for smaller and lighter AR glasses that don't look like cheesy '80s sci-fi movie props.

The biggest advantage of the upgraded Z-Lens is that it features a 50% smaller optical engine and also allows manufacturers more freedom in where they place the waveguide aperture. Lumus claims that the smaller device can be easily fitted inside the temple cavity of eyeglass frames. "Z-Lens can be integrated into finished products that appear virtually identical to standard eyeglasses," the company notes in its press release.

The renders of AR glasses featuring the next-gen Z-Lens waveguide tech look extremely clean and more like standard pairs of thick-framed eyeglasses. If this is any indicator of what retail frames using the tech will look like, it will be very difficult to discern a regular pair of glasses from advanced AR glasses. The renders also don't depict a front-facing camera, giving them much less of a creepy Google Glass vibe.