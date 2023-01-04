Samsung SmartThings Station Is A Matter Hub And Charging Pad In One

Matter launched in November 2022 as a new smart home communication protocol that hopes to unify smart home devices across a variety of brands (via CSA), doing away with locked-down ecosystems by providing a localized, universal protocol for smart home devices to communicate over. Matter's local network — as opposed to an online one — helps up security and reduces latency.

Perhaps one of Matter's biggest advantages is the support it has from some of the biggest names in smart home and internet of things technology. The Matter protocol is backed by giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung, among others. This support gives Matter a lot of credence, and if these manufacturers use the protocol in their devices, it should stick around for more than a few years.

The biggest sell for Matter is Matter Hubs — devices that connect to and control the other smart appliances in your house. In essence, a Matter Hub functions similarly to something like a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Alexa device, except Matter Hubs have wider compatibility.