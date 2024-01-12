CES 2024 First Impressions: Some Of The Best Things We Saw

This year's CES was truly a game of one-upping what already works. Some of the biggest brands and the best devices didn't wow us because they were brand new, but because they took what we previously saw as "the best" and made it even better. It's a good time to be a consumer if what you're looking for is high-quality products that take the features and qualities that work and run with them.

That goes for speakers, gaming devices, robotics, displays, cameras, and more — lots of devices made an impression on us at the year's biggest technology convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From the blasting sound of the Brane X to what might be the new top dog in gaming laptops, CES 2024 did not disappoint. Today we're looking at a selection of products that impressed us right off the bat, and are likely to impress once we get them on our review bench later this year.