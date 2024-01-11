CES 2024: Insta360's Ace Pro Action Camera Makes Editing Videos Easier Than Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SlashGear was able to tour Insta360's booth at this year's CES and check out the Ace Pro Action Camera in person. Co-engineered with Leica, the Ace Pro Action Camera can shoot 8K footage and record audio in 48 kHz 16-bit AAC. It can also record slow motion in 4k, utilize Active HDR, and use its new PureVideo mode for fantastic low-light shooting. It comes packed with "best-in-class" AI that can provide real-time image processing.

Insta360 was proud to show off the Ace Pro Action Camera's large, 2.4-inch flip screen, which can make shooting in "blog mode" a breeze. The camera also comes with a "suite of features that have never been built into an action camera before," including hand-gesture controls to operate the camera at a distance.

The manufacturer went to great lengths to take the hassle out of video editing for its action camera users with a simple setup and interface, as well as an AI highlights assistant. It also includes a one-touch button that pauses recording — rather than stops it — so you can resume recording footage into the same clip. Insta360's presenter gave the example of pausing video at a stoplight, editing out the boring footage straight at the source rather than later. This can make editing far less cumbersome by reducing the amount of clips recorded during any given session.

The Ace Pro Action Camera is also rugged, durably built, and able to shoot underwater footage. Insta360 pointed out during the tour that it's the only action camera company that offers a free lens repair program, as well. The Insta360 Ace Pro is available for $450 on Amazon.