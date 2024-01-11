The Best Moments Of CES 2024 Day 3: Fields Of Dreams And Tom Cruise Fantasies

One product already out there being used, though not by "consumers" in the traditional sense, is a pretty state-of-the-art John Deere weeding machine. This piece of farm equipment can detect and individually spray weeds that it passes by at over 15 miles per hour. Cameras are placed along a boom that looks at the plants on the ground. An AI model powered by GPUs, which are also attached to the boom, has been trained to recognize various desirable crops, look for plants that appear different, and spray just that individual plant as it goes by.

Agriculture is a ridiculously technology-forward industry. In addition to the cameras spraying the weeds, John Deere also showed off an autonomous tractor active on a field in Texas. Using an iPhone and an app, visitors to the booth could pause the tractor's routine, speed it up, and slow it down from an iPhone in Las Vegas, 1,300 miles away.

Finally, John Deere showed off a machine to pick cotton and tie it into bales. That bale was then implanted with an NFC tag showing the farmer where the cotton came from in the field. Additionally, the harvester kept track of what the harvest was like in terms of output in any given area of the field, so a farmer could look at the data and see what parts of their field were the most productive and least productive, so corrective measures could be taken.