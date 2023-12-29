LG's MyView 4K Smart Monitor Taps webOS To Let You Ditch Your PC

CES 2024 may be a couple of weeks away, but companies have started unveiling products that will be showcased at the mega-event. Take the case of the South Korean consumer electronics major LG, which has just announced its range of 'MyView' 4K smart monitors and a brand-new 4K Lifestyle Projector called the LG CineBeam Qube right before the event.

LG's new MyView range of smart monitors comes in three different models (32SR85U, 32SR83U, and 32SR70U) with slight differences between them. For example, only the 32SR85U and 32SR83U models feature an adjustable stand in a circular cutout, as opposed to the 32SR70U, which is offered with a low-profile base.

Connectivity options also differ slightly depending on the monitor you choose.

The 32SR85U and 32SR83U, for example, come with three USB-C ports and two HDMI ports, in contrast to the 32SR70U, which gets the same layout but two additional USB 2.0 ports as well. If your use case involves a lot of video conferences, LG offers you the option to buy the 32SR85U with a detachable full HD webcam.

Despite these apparent differences, monitors share the same display size (31.5 inches), boast 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), and come in various color options. Features common to all three models include the same IPS panel, support for HDR10, and identical refresh rates & response times (60Hz/5ms). Powered by LG's webOS platform, these monitors also come loaded with a bunch of smart features, including support for apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. All three monitors support AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare and come with their own remote controllers.