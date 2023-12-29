LG's MyView 4K Smart Monitor Taps webOS To Let You Ditch Your PC
CES 2024 may be a couple of weeks away, but companies have started unveiling products that will be showcased at the mega-event. Take the case of the South Korean consumer electronics major LG, which has just announced its range of 'MyView' 4K smart monitors and a brand-new 4K Lifestyle Projector called the LG CineBeam Qube right before the event.
LG's new MyView range of smart monitors comes in three different models (32SR85U, 32SR83U, and 32SR70U) with slight differences between them. For example, only the 32SR85U and 32SR83U models feature an adjustable stand in a circular cutout, as opposed to the 32SR70U, which is offered with a low-profile base.
Connectivity options also differ slightly depending on the monitor you choose.
The 32SR85U and 32SR83U, for example, come with three USB-C ports and two HDMI ports, in contrast to the 32SR70U, which gets the same layout but two additional USB 2.0 ports as well. If your use case involves a lot of video conferences, LG offers you the option to buy the 32SR85U with a detachable full HD webcam.
Despite these apparent differences, monitors share the same display size (31.5 inches), boast 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), and come in various color options. Features common to all three models include the same IPS panel, support for HDR10, and identical refresh rates & response times (60Hz/5ms). Powered by LG's webOS platform, these monitors also come loaded with a bunch of smart features, including support for apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. All three monitors support AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare and come with their own remote controllers.
The LG CineBeam Qube Projector: Everything you need to know
LG's new CineBeam projector is the newest member of the company's famed CineBeam lineup of high-end projectors and is positioned as a lifestyle product for its affluent customers. The CineBeam Qube's premium positioning is evident from its unique looks, which if you notice, is quite a departure from usual run-of-the-mill projectors. LG has added a plethora of minimalistic design touches to the Qube's design and even touts it as a stylish art object. Some of the notable bits include the cinderblock-styled, chiseled body, and the 360-degree rotatable handle that lets you carry it around with relative ease when required.
The CineBeam Qube is well-endowed on the features front as well. It supports 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution, boasts a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Other notable feature additions include support for HDR10, a brightness rating of 500 ANSI lumens, and HDMI with eARC support.
Like the aforementioned smart monitors, the Qube also runs LG's webOS 6.0 platform, which offers native support for several services and apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube. Both these new products will be showcased at LG's stall at CES 2024, which kicks off on January 9, 2024, before officially going on sale later in 2024. LG is yet to announce pricing details for both products.