2022 LG CineBeam 4K Projectors Don't Need Much Space Or A Dark Room

Laser projectors have been around for a while, but a new breed of Ultra Short Throw (UST) models is taking the market by storm because they require so little space. The new HU715Q 4K projector, for example, only needs an 8.5-inch gap between it and a wall to project a 100-inch screen. With integrated dual 20W stereo speakers, it's as good as having a gigantic TV that seems to magically float under the projected image.

The HU715Q is also very bright, boasting 2,500 ANSI lumens. That's good enough for outdoor use just after the sun has set and even better indoors with some ambient light streaming into the space. This model is the lesser of the two options, at least as far as specs are concerned, though it still falls toward the high end of the home projector market.

Consumers can expect an Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution, adaptive contrast and automatic brightness adjustment, TruMotion, a maximum screen size of 120-inches, 0.22 throw ratio, Magic Lighting Remote, three HDMI ports with eARC, and two USB 2.0 ports.

The model is lacking a few features, most notably lens shift and the ability to adjust the lens zoom. However, the HU715Q does have a sleek design, boasting a premium fabric cover from famed Dutch textile company Kvadrat. The design makes this new CineBeam projector a beautiful fixture for the living room, potentially matching the other smart speakers and displays you might have lying around.