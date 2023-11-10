SwitchBot K10 Plus Robot Vacuum Launches With Promise Of Incoming Matter Support

A couple of months after being first showcased at IFA 2023 in Berlin, SwitchBot — the company known for its interesting home automation products — has launched its compact robot vacuum in select countries across the globe. The new product is called the SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+, and it is being touted as the world's smallest robot vacuum.

The Vacuum K10+ — for all practical purposes — appears to be a compact version of the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum cleaner, which has already been around for a while now. Despite its diminutive size, SwitchBot claims that the K10+ has the same cleaning efficacy as some of the larger robot vacuums on the market. This small size also lets the K10+ reach those hard-to-reach corners of homes that are typically beyond the reach of larger machines, with the company claiming a staggering 90% increase in cleaning coverage.

The SwitchBot K10 Plus doesn't lose out on other capabilities with features like LiDAR navigation, AI-powered mapping, automatic recharging, and scheduled cleaning. Besides these expected features, SwitchBot has also confirmed that the K10+ will also support Matter, the upcoming open-source smart home standard that is fast gaining popularity globally. The company has indicated that Matter support for the SwitchBot K10 Plus is expected to be rolled out by January 2024.