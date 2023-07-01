How Google Beat Apple To AR And Still Failed

In 2013, a full decade before Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro, Google released its own augmented reality headset. It was called Google Glass, and when it was unveiled it seemed like the future had finally arrived. Inside a device the size of a pair of glasses, Google had managed to fit an entire mobile computer that overlayed information onto the world around you via a small screen in the corner of a user's vision.

Today, Google Glass is yet another in a long line of Google products to be relegated to the wastebin of history. A consumer version of the headset was never launched. Its product page is defunct, and support for Glass was officially discontinued in March 2023. Still, even now, it's clear that Google succeeded at making AR a reality in a way that no one has ever come close to matching. So, how and why did the product fail?

First, it's important to delineate between types of headsets. There are three main categories: virtual reality (VR), which fully immerses users in a digital environment, augmented reality (AR), in which virtual elements are overlayed onto the real world, and extended reality (XR), which combines elements of both and can be used as an umbrella term for all kinds of experiences.

Over the years since Glass first launched, we've seen plenty of other AR, VR, and XR devices hit the market, many of which have sold fairly well. With Apple now entering the field with its Vision Pro headset, we may finally be entering the era of augmented reality that Google failed to usher in ten years ago.