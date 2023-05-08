Where To Watch Google I/O 2023 (And What To Expect)

Google I/O 2023 is on the horizon, with developers converging in San Francisco beginning May 10. Even if you aren't a member of the coding discipline, there's a lot to look forward to at this year's show.

Most will be interested in the keynote speech, which commences at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on May 10. YouTube is the best destination for those tuning into the keynote live, but the replay should be available soon after the live show airs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will lead the stage with exciting announcements, reveals, and demos.

Android fans can also count on hearing about the latest here at SlashGear. We'll be in attendance and dishing out all the juicy details live, so keep it locked here on Wednesday for regular updates and coverage from the show. Pixel devices are expected to show up big this year as always, but there may also be new updates with Google's Bard AI, as well as new features in Android 14, and any other surprises from the show.