Pixel Fold Gets A Surprise Reveal, But We'll Have To Wait For The Juicy Details

Apparently, Google couldn't wait until its developers' conference to offer an official first look at the Pixel Fold. Original rumors pegged May 10 for the full reveal, which remains true. Google didn't drop any further details about the device in its tweet or on the Google Store landing page (where you can sign up for news about the Pixel Fold launch and other store happenings).

That's all we're getting, however — Google is waiting until the big I/O keynote to disseminate full details about the Pixel Fold. Foldable smartphones are a new arena for the company, though it has supported the efforts of other manufacturers with the software-level trickery needed to make them possible.

Design-wise, we can confidently award points to Google for retaining that sleek, chrome-lined Pixel aesthetic in a form factor that doesn't embarrass us to carry one. We'll have to wait until we can unbox and unfold one ourselves to know whether its durability will match incumbent players like Samsung.

It felt like ages ago that Pixel fanatics began wish listing one of these, and there have been countless leaks to help paint the picture of what we can expect. But here's a quick primer if you're joining the "fold" for the first time.