Pixel Fold Gets A Surprise Reveal, But We'll Have To Wait For The Juicy Details
Apparently, Google couldn't wait until its developers' conference to offer an official first look at the Pixel Fold. Original rumors pegged May 10 for the full reveal, which remains true. Google didn't drop any further details about the device in its tweet or on the Google Store landing page (where you can sign up for news about the Pixel Fold launch and other store happenings).
That's all we're getting, however — Google is waiting until the big I/O keynote to disseminate full details about the Pixel Fold. Foldable smartphones are a new arena for the company, though it has supported the efforts of other manufacturers with the software-level trickery needed to make them possible.
Design-wise, we can confidently award points to Google for retaining that sleek, chrome-lined Pixel aesthetic in a form factor that doesn't embarrass us to carry one. We'll have to wait until we can unbox and unfold one ourselves to know whether its durability will match incumbent players like Samsung.
It felt like ages ago that Pixel fanatics began wish listing one of these, and there have been countless leaks to help paint the picture of what we can expect. But here's a quick primer if you're joining the "fold" for the first time.
Pixel Fold: What we know so far
First, the price: we're hearing it could cost as low as $1,700, which would slightly undercut the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It's an eyewatering proposition in a lineup that's historically attacked the value end of the market segment, but it still represents the cheapest book-style foldable you can buy in its class.
Leaks suggest a Tensor G2 chip, which is the newest Google makes. The display should measure 7.6 inches in tablet mode, with a 5.8-inch screen for standard smartphone usage when you don't need the extra real estate.
We also see the same horizontal camera plate on the rear that the previous concept renders accurately portrayed. We're hoping that the camera array (reportedly featuring a 50-megapixel sensor) will borrow tech from the Pixel 7 and raise the bar for foldable photography because it hasn't been amazing.
Also, Google has favored a slightly thicker outer bezel as a compromise for the tablet mode's front-facing camera. Those concerned that its quality would suffer beneath infantile under-display tech (which still impacts usability on the Galaxy Fold 4) may welcome the trade-off. It's tough to tell from these renders how exactly Google implemented the main front camera on the outer display, but it'll bare everything in less than a week.