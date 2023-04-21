Google Bard Gets A Slate Of New Coding And Debugging Features

Back in March 2023, Google opened up its first conversational AI chatbot, Google Bard, to a wider set of users. In its initial iteration, Bard was extremely limited in capability — especially compared to its chief rival ChatGPT. However, Google has promised that Bard will gradually see a series of updates that will eventually make it as capable as ChatGPT (or even better) in the days to come.

Just as Google promised, the company has constantly been updating Bard with new capabilities. Late last month, Bard incorporated something known as PaLM (Pathways Language Model), which improved the chatbot's response to math and logic-related questions. When this happened, Google also announced that its next major goal would be to equip the chatbot with the capability to write and debug code.

On April 21, 2023, Google fulfilled this promise and confirmed that Bard has been updated with the ability to not only generate new code, but also debug them and provide users with explanations. In the blog post announcing the update, Google confirmed that the ability to help with programming and developmental tasks was one of the top-requested features among Bard users.

Google also confirmed that Bard is getting the capability to natively export Python code to Google Colab without having to copy-paste anything. As of now, Bard supports coding in more than 20 programming languages — with the notable ones being C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript.