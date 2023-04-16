Google Is Covertly Developing An AI-Powered Search Engine

Google is reportedly developing a next-gen search engine that will offer a "far more personalized experience" than the version currently used by hundreds of millions across the globe. According to The New York Times, the search engine would be more conversational, like Microsoft's own system in Bing that integrates a GPT4-powered chatbot into the search experience. Google has its take on ChatGPT, called Bard, and it won't be surprising to see the tech making its way to the next iteration of Google's eponymous search engine.

Another interesting feature Google plans for its upcoming search engine is continuous learning. The system will learn the usage pattern and preferences from how one interacts with it.

Accordingly, it will offer "lists of preselected options for objects to buy, information to research and other information." While that sounds convenient and will make it easier for users to find relevant information, a lot would depend on Google's discretion regarding which source it deems presentable, something internet publishers won't be too happy about.