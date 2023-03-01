The 12 Biggest Failures In Android History

While Polaroid is mainly known for its instant film cameras, it's also occasionally dabbled in producing digital cameras as well. The Polaroid iM1836 was their attempt to produce a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, but it never quite made it into the hands of photographers. The main problem was that the iM1836 resembled the Nikon 1 system just a little too much, and after a resounding loss in court, Polaroid was forced to cancel the camera entirely.

According to media coverage of the Polaroid iM1836 from the time, it's probably just as well it never saw the light of day. In its hands-on coverage of the camera, The Verge scathingly warned potential customers away from purchasing the camera.

It was an interesting camera in some respects, particularly in that it featured a system where each lens would feature a built-in camera sensor, though there would also be a sensor in the camera body so that the iM1836 could work with a wider range of lenses rather than the proprietary lenses that Polaroid intended to produce. However, the pre-production model was so rough that it seemed doubtful that it would ever morph into a market-ready product, and if it did the camera would have a hard time competing with similar offerings from bigger brands.

The Nikon 1 system, which the iM1836 too closely resembled, never really took off, and if Nikon couldn't make it work there was little hope for Polaroid. If anything, Nikon may have saved Polaroid money in the long run!