Why Google's Project Ara Modular Smartphone Was A Complete Failure

Smartphone enthusiasts around the world would almost certainly recall the time when modular smartphones were touted as the next big thing. With several big names in the space — including Google, Motorola, and LG — backing the modular form factor, a large segment of consumers and tech enthusiasts deduced that modular smartphones were, indeed, the future. And why not? The idea of a smartphone that could be customized by the user and upgraded when the time came was downright revolutionary and seemed a recipe for runaway success.

But mention of modular smartphones would be incomplete without talking about Project Ara, arguably the most comprehensive, well-thought-out scheme aimed at making modular smartphones mainstream. Yet, almost a decade later, modular smartphones are nowhere to be seen, and Project Ara is all but forgotten. Nearly every brand seems to have given up on them, and one of the big names in the modular smartphones space even exited the industry.

Smartphones have also remained largely the same in terms of the slab form factor — with the notable exception of foldable phones. That begs the question; Why did the supposedly revolutionary idea of modular smartphones fail to take off, and more importantly, why did Google's Project Ara disappear?