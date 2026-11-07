10 Of The Most Common Car Problems (And Possible Fixes You Can Try)

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We've all been there. You're running late for work, and your vehicle decides to turn on you. Maybe it's one of those dashboard lights that doesn't really mean anything, or maybe the car clicks but won't start even though the radio works fine.

Even when your car decides to betray you, there are tons of easy solutions for most common car problems. As a former professional mechanic, I've seen people bring vehicles to the shop for services I honestly felt a little guilty about doing, like installing a spare tire or replacing a battery.

If you're the DIY type, or just want to fix your own car, I've put together a list of some of the most common car problems, along with fixes you can try based on my experience and trusted pros' suggestions. They may not work for your specific problem every time, but they're worth trying before you spend money on a repair.