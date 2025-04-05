Every Tool You Need To Change A Car Battery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The unfortunate fact of the matter when it comes to car batteries is that, despite how innocuous some of their functions may seem, they're just as finite as any other component in your car. When a battery starts to fail, you may start to experience difficulties starting your car, not to mention using its various electronic components like headlights or dashboard controls. That's neither safe nor pleasant, so that battery needs to be replaced.

The good news is that replacing a car battery isn't actually that hard. It's more than possible to just buy a new battery from an automotive supplier and handle the installation all on your own. However, just because it's relatively simple, that doesn't mean you can approach it half-heartedly. Removing and replacing a car battery requires the utmost care to prevent injury from electrical charges or battery acid. The key to this is using the right tools, including safety gear to protect your hands and eyes, corrosion scrubbing cleaning supplies, a sturdy wrench to fasten the battery in place, and washers to protect the terminals.