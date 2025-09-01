Tire Plug Vs. Patch: What's The Difference Between These Repair Methods?

Flat tires happen so often, they're practically an inevitability for the millions of American drivers out there on the road. If you break down the math on the 220 million flats reported a year on average, one happens every seven seconds. But despite being something so commonplace, how many of us end up with a flat tire on the side of the road with no idea what to do to fix it?

Once you and your car make it to the nearest repair shop, you might hear one of two options recommended: a tire plug or a tire patch. While both are ways to close up punctures and get you back on the road, they aren't exactly the same thing.

A tire plug is a flexible, sticky piece of rubber that plugs the hole in a punctured tire. The process is fairly straightforward and can even be a DIY solution for drivers. Alternatively, there's the tire patch: a thin, flexible piece of rubber that covers the punctured area from the inside of the tire. Installing one of these is a lot more involved than a simple plug because the tire has to be fully removed from the rim.