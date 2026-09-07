5 Warning Signs That It's Time To Replace Your Car's Spark Plugs

Automotive maintenance can be scary, given that your vehicle is one of the biggest purchases you'll ever make. DIY repair requires knowledge, tools, and a little bravery. Allowing a professional to perform the work, whether that's at the dealership where you bought your car, a quick lube franchisee, or an independent shop, means finding a place you can trust and hopefully depend on for years to come. Regardless of which route you choose to take, one of the more common maintenance items that's overlooked is spark plug replacement.

Spark plugs provide one of the main things every engine needs to function properly, those being compression, fuel, air, and spark. While there are different types, spark plugs all perform the same basic function — providing the sparks that ignite a mixture of air and fuel in your engine's cylinders, forcing pistons down and creating vehicle power in the process.

Knowing when it's time to replace your spark plugs is important to the performance and continued operation of your vehicle. Fortunately, your car has a number of ways to let you know something isn't quite right under the hood. You've just got to know the signs. And that's what this list is for: We've referenced trusted automotive sites and leaned on my own years of experience as a lube tech, lead mechanic, and parts salesperson to come up with five of the biggest warning signs that it's time to replace your car's spark plugs.