Do Your Ignition Coils Need To Be Replaced Every Time You Swap Spark Plugs?

One of the main differences in regular maintenance between a gasoline and a diesel-powered car is replacing the spark plugs. While diesel engines rely on compression to create ignition, and thus internal combustion, gas engines have spark plugs, which help ignite the air-fuel mixture and cause internal combustion to happen.

Like the oil and the filters, spark plugs should be changed with regular maintenance, or it could lead to serious problems. Deteriorated spark plugs will prevent the engine from running properly, which could lead to stalling, and it can also have an effect on the fuel economy and make the engine much more difficult to start.

Obviously, the spark plugs do not run on magic, the spark is made possible by the ignition coils. These devices, in simple terms, use electromagnetic induction to step up the 12 volts put out by the car's battery to the thousands of volts needed to generate those sparks. As such an important component, you may think that it requires replacement with every spark plug replacement, but that's not the case at all.