4 Car Parts That Can Affect Your Vehicle's Fuel Economy

If your daily commute to work is starting to feel like it just might not be worth it, you're probably not alone. Miles equal dollar signs, and every moment spent idling at a red light is painful when gas is averaging $4.45 per gallon. While as of this writing most areas haven't hit record-breaking prices — yet — it's the most expensive gas has been in years, and it's a hard hit to the wallet for many.

According to Consumer Reports in a survey taken before gas prices shot up, a whopping 96 percent of Americans cited fuel economy as a factor to consider when purchasing or leasing a new vehicle. Two-thirds of those surveyed said it's a "very important" or "extremely important" consideration. Many of us are seeking out vehicles that will take us further on a gallon. Beyond purchasing a fuel-efficient car, however, what else can we do to save a few dollars at the pump?

Various factors affect fuel economy, including the weather, vehicle maintenance, and even our driving styles. But vehicle components also play a part. Here are four car parts that drivers have some control over that can make a big difference when it comes to fuel economy.