Is It Okay To Drive A Car With A Faulty O2 Sensor?

Modern cars are designed to be more efficient and eco-friendly than ever. Automakers build vehicles with a wealth of advanced features to not only keep us safe on the road and provide a pleasant driving experience, but also to adhere to government guidelines about fuel emissions and pollution. As a result, modern cars come with complex emissions systems engineered to prevent dumping excess pollutants into the atmosphere. One of the components of these systems is the oxygen sensor or O2 sensor.

Most modern vehicles have at least two O2 sensors: an upstream sensor and a downstream sensor. These devices monitor the oxygen content in the emissions that leave the engine, as well as those leaving the catalytic converter(s). Your car's computer or powertrain control module (PCM) uses the data collected by the O2 sensors to make adjustments to the combustion process and track the health of the catalytic converter(s). Despite being both vital and robust parts of your vehicle's exhaust and emission control systems, O2 sensors don't last forever. Depending on your car and its age, your O2 sensors will likely last for between 30,000 and 100,000 miles.

When one or more O2 sensors do fail, it can cause some unpleasant symptoms for your car. While you technically can drive with a faulty O2 sensor, it's something that you should avoid doing whenever possible. Why is that? Well, a bad O2 sensor can result in various issues, which can range in effect from being mildly inconvenient to being downright dangerous for your vehicle. As a former professional auto repair technician, that's exactly what I'm going to help explain.

