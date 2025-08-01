Your car engine doesn't like to breathe through a pillow any more than you would. It needs oxygen just as badly as you need air during a sprint. But the thing is, your car's engine doesn't just inhale raw, dusty air from the road. That could be as harmful as it sounds, and that's where the engine air filter's job comes in. The engine air filter has a simple but enormous task. This is to catch all the gunk, grime, and microscopic junk before it enters the combustion chamber. Now, imagine never changing that filter.

You don't want to find out what happens if you never change your car's air filter. Such consequences could be dire for both your engine and your bank account. Not changing your air filter does not have an immediate impact on your engine health. But gradually, things go south. Think of it like wearing the same face mask for months. It won't kill your engine instantly, but it definitely won't do it any favors. With that said, here's what happens if you don't change your engine's air filter.