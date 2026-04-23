5 Of The Most Fuel-Efficient Tires In 2026

When you think about your fuel-efficient cars, you probably think about engine type, battery size, and MPG, but did you know that tires make up for roughly 20% to 30% of a vehicle's total energy consumption? All it takes is a simple tire swap, and you've done one of the most immediate and controllable things to reduce your fuel consumption. Today, advances in low rolling resistance (LRR) technology have pushed fuel-efficient tire performance to all new heights. These tires simultaneously improve fuel economy, extend their lifespan, and keep drivers safe, all in one.

It makes sense: As a tire rolls, it constantly deforms under the weight of the vehicle. That loses a lot of energy in the form of heat, but lightweight LRR tires are engineered to minimize that energy loss through things like specialized rubber compounds and optimized tread patterns. As a result, drivers can see fuel economy improvements of anywhere from 1% to 4%. It's even better for EV owner, at around 5% to 15%. We've put together five of the most fuel-efficient tires available in 2026, any one of which could translate into hundreds of dollars saved and a significant reduction in emissions.