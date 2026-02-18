12 High-Mileage Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings
After spending thousands of dollars on a new set of tires, the last thing you want is to get the job done all over again. When it comes to tires, we all want the buy-and-forget experience. However, finding a tire set that delivers optimal mileage and durability can be challenging. Thankfully, to make our job easy, there is a UTQG (Uniform Tire Quality Grade) rating. It is composed of three components: Treadwear, Traction, and Temperature. A tire receives a Treadwear Rating after it undergoes testing in a controlled environment.
As explained by Consumer Reports, Treadwear "is not based on a mileage projection, but rather a numeric index of how well a tire wears in comparison to a reference tire." If a tire has a UTQG rating of 200, it shows that it will last twice as long as a 100-rated tire. However, the UTQG number only indicates relative durability, not the actual lifespan. But for consumers, this rating is sufficient to judge a tire, because even the best major tire brand will have to pay if the tire doesn't meet the miles promised in the warranty.
We have rounded up 12 of the high-mileage tires with the highest treadwear ratings. The list covers all types of tires, from touring to all-terrain, to keep your odometer spinning.
Hankook Kinergy PT H737 - 860 UTQG
The Hankook Kinergy PT H737 sits right at the top of the treadwear ratings. It has a UTQG rating of 860, and its ProMileage Technology gives the company confidence to offer a 90,000-mile warranty. This technology maximizes contact with the road, thereby evenly distributing the forces of acceleration, braking, and cornering.
Hanook offers a 30-day free trial for customers to test the waters before installation. The Kinergy PT H737 is made of durable compounds blended with flexible rubber and fillers for improved road grip. On the inside, the Hanook Kinergy PT H737 includes a rim cushion and belt-edge tape folding. Both help maintain the tire structure against separation and impact damage.
The radial sipes, which the company calls aqua slant sipes, lock together to increase stiffness, offering a rigid feel in wet and dry corners, and helping the tires last longer. A set of four Hankook Kinergy PT-H737 costs between $500 and $1100.
Michelin Defender2 - 840 UTQG
With a high treadwear rating of 840 UTQG, French tire manufacturer Michelin makes it to the top of the list with its Defender2 tire. It is considered a gold standard for daily drivers, thanks to its reliable 80,000-mile warranty. According to Michelin, the Defender2 tire outlasted other tires by 25,000 miles on a treadwear rating, which is equivalent to 2 years of additional tread life. If you have an EV, you can get a set of Defender2 tires, which are EV-ready and designed to handle heavier loads and the instant torque of electric vehicles.
This all-season tire is available for coupes, sedans, crossovers, SUVs, and minivans. The Defender2 tires are engineered with MaxTouch 2.0 technology, which evenly distributes force to prevent uneven wear. It is a capable tire for snow and rain as well, though it shouldn't be used as a winter tire. Another feature of the Michelin Defender2 tire is that it is designed to be smooth and provide a calm and quiet ride.
From the driver's perspective, the difference is often immediate. Some customers were highly impressed by how their car felt more premium after installing the Michelin Defender2 tires. A set of four Michelin Defender2 tires would cost between $725 and $1,100.
Continental TrueContact Tour 54 - 840 UTQG
Popular tire brand Continental's TrueContact Tour 54 is in third position on the treadwear ratings. The tire has an impressive 840 UTQG and an 80,000-mile warranty. TrueContact Tour 54 is an all-season touring tire, capable in all conditions. Continental tires offer a 60-day trial period so consumers can feel the difference after installing them. It uses Continental's EcoPlus+ Technology, which reduces rolling resistance, thereby improving the mileage.
This tire prioritizes better ride quality. The TrueContact Tour 54 also offers better handling in wet and dry conditions. Drivers will experience less fatigue during long trips because the handling feels more secure across various conditions. With stable tread blocks in the shoulder, the tires provide lateral grip for handling at speed. The TrueContact Tour 54 tire was the successor to the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS, and brings the best of both worlds.
The Continental TrueContact Tour 54 takes the guesswork away by providing D, W, and S symbols in the tread. So, if the letter "S" fades away, you know the tire is no longer in optimal condition for snow driving. The same applies to wet (W) and dry (D) indicators. Additionally, there are markers on the shoulders to help track alignment. A set of 4 Continental TrueContact Tour 54 tires could cost you around $550 to $1,050.
Goodyear Assurance MaxLife - 820 UTQG
From the house of Goodyear – parent to multiple tire brands — Assurance Maxlife tires are one of the best all-season tires that are designed to squeeze every possible mile out of your money invested. With an 820 UTQG rating and a promise of 85,000 mile warranty, this tire is reliable and a workhorse for sedans, SUVs, minivans, and crossovers. These tires perform well in dry, wet, and even light snow conditions. With a symmetric tread pattern, the Assurance MaxLife delivers excellent rubber-to-road contact and impressive center feel.
The tire comes with wear gauges, giving you easy tread-depth readings. The Goodyear Assurance MaxLife is also popular for offering a quiet and comfortable ride (via Tire Rack). In its review, SimpleTire noted that the wide grooves allow water to slide off the tread, improving control on wet roads.
The company offers a 60-day trial period, giving enough time to the consumer to decide whether to keep the existing tires or exchange them for new ones. You can get a set of Goodyear Assurance MaxLife tires for between $650 and $1,000.
Michelin Defender T+H - 820 UTQG
Another tire with an 820 UTQG rating is the Michelin Defender T+H from the French company Michelin. The designation refers to the speed ratings, indicating that the tire is built for sedans, coupes, minivans, and crossovers. It is the predecessor and sibling to the Defender2 tire, but remains one of the best high-mileage tires in the business. Michelin offers a 60-day Promise Plan, which lets you change the tires if you aren't satisfied with the Defender T+H.
The plan also includes roadside assistance, a limited manufacturer's warranty, and a treadwear warranty. The company offers an 80,000-mile warranty. The tires are built on Michelin's MaxTouch Construction technology, which ensures even contact with the road, maximizing tread life.
Then there is IntelliSipe technology, which is essentially the zig-zag patterned sipes that lock together to provide better handling and grip during the wet season and light snow. The estimated price for a set of four Defender T+H tires is $720.
Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus - 820 UTQG
When we talk about or see the Pirelli logo, it is often associated with Formula 1 and supercars. However, the P4 Persist AS Plus proves that the company is also in the business of making marathon runners, too. The Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus boasts an 820 UTQG rating and comes with an 85,000-mile warranty. The reinforced shoulder and silica-rich tread contribute to even wear and lower rolling resistance, which Pirelli claims helps with fuel savings. Additionally, on platforms like SimpleTire, the tire has consistently earned high ratings for ride comfort and low road noise.
According to Tire Rack, these all-season tires are designed to maintain traction and are good not only in dry conditions but also in wet and light snow. It features a central rib design that improves handling and steering response. Drivers will notice their cars feel more responsive than with standard tires. Variable-angle grooves also support the tires to provide a mechanical grip for improved handling in wet conditions.
On the inside, the Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus features optimized casing with twin steel belts for a comfortable ride and low road noise. A set of four Pirelli P4 Persist AS Plus tires could cost you $600 to $700.
Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus - 800 UTQG
The Japanese tire behemoth Bridgestone's Dueler H/L Alenza Plus tire scores an impressive 800 UTQG rating and offers an 80,000-mile warranty. Designed for long distances, the polymer tread technology ensures that it provides a comfortable ride without wearing off. For reduced carbon emissions, Bridgestone has used 5% recycled rubber.
One of the standout features of the Dueler H/L Alenza Plus tire is that it is quiet. Large SUVs, due to their weight, are often prone to tire noise. But the Alenza Plus is tuned to eliminate that noise, thanks to optimized casing. Bridgestone offers a 90-day buy and try guarantee where customers can see if the Dueler H/L Alenza Plus fits their bill or not.
Wide circumferential grooves and sipes increase traction, and the central rib provides better highway stability. The company also claims that its tread compound and design offer better fuel efficiency by lowering the rolling resistance. While not meant for off-road use, the Dueler H/L Alenza Plus is impressive in both wet and dry conditions. A set of four tires would cost around $1,000.
Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra - 800 UTQG
Another one from the house of Bridgestone, the Alenza AS Ultra earns an 800 UTQG score. The Alenza AS Ultra is a premium SUV and crossover tire that brings all the goodies of the Alenza PLUS and further enhances them. With an 80,000-mile limited warranty, it is a premium SUV, CUV, and truck tire range from the Japanese company. This tire is made up of a high-silica compound and an improved tread pattern that offers better stopping distances and enhanced winter handling performance compared to its counterparts.
The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra offers a longer tread life, complemented by its signature luxury driving experience, which is achieved through its Quiettrack technology. For winter, the tires feature snow vices that help create powerful biting to lock the treads for better handling in snow and wet conditions. It is essentially a tire that attempts to do it all — last longer, provide better grip in the rain, and remain quiet.
The internal casing is made of two-ply polyester, which ensures that the tire gives a luxurious feel without impacting its durability. The Alenza AS Ultra offers 13% better acceleration in wet conditions, 14% improvement in braking on dry roads, and a 10% increase in snow, respectively, compared to the Dueler H/L Alenza Plus.
Yokohama AVID Ascend - 740-800 UTQG
With a UTQG rating ranging from 740 to 800, the Japanese brand Yokohama's AVID Ascend lineupincludes four models: the AVID Ascend LX, AVID Ascend GT, AVID Envigor ZPS, and AVID Touring S. The AVID Ascend family is quite famous for its Orange Oil Technology. The technology uses extracted oil from orange peels mixed with a rubber compound, which allows for lower rolling resistance, greater traction, and longer wear. The Yokohama AVID Ascend tires also come with an 85,000-mile warranty and a 30-day trial period.
On the road, the AVID Ascend is an all-rounder. It doesn't necessarily try to be perfect in one area, like quietness, but rather does everything well enough. As per the company, the tire offers dependable winter traction, thanks to the 3D sipes and notches. The same goes for wet traction, and a multi-pitch tread design feels quieter on the road. Tire models like the GT provide all-season grip and braking performance in snow and wet conditions.
Internally, the AVID Ascend has a polyester casing that provides a comfortable ride and better handling. A set of four Yokohama AVID Ascend tires could cost you anywhere between $600 to $900.
Michelin Defender LTX M/S - 720–800 UTQG
Next up on our list is the Michelin Defender LTX M/S tire, which is a preferred tire amongst SUV, truck, and minivan owners. With a rating of up to 800 UTQG and a mileage warranty up to 70,000 miles, the Defender LTX M/S is a workhorse that delivers long-lasting treadlife. The tire is designed using Michelin's EverTread Compound that brings load-carrying capacity and durability.
The company claims that the Defender LTX M/S tires offer excellent grip on wet and snowy conditions compared to its competitors. The tires are designed using Michelin MaxTouch Construction technology that enhances road contact, reduces rolling resistance, and offers better mileage. These tires feature an EverTread compound that holds the treads in tougher conditions.
Additionally, four wide circumferential channels and multiple lateral grooves shed water for better traction on wet roads. There is a 60-day satisfaction guarantee for these tires, similar to those for other Michelin tires on this list. For a set of four Michelin Defender LTX M/S tires, you may need to spend between $850 to $1,220.
Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail - 680 UTQG
Falken has its Wildpeak A/T Trail, an all-terrain tire developed for crossovers and SUVs. It combines off-road traction and all-weather performance. The Wildpeak A/T Trail from Falken has a rating of 680 UTQG and comes with a 65,000-mile rating. In addition, the company offers a 30-day guarantee, allowing customers to try the Wildpeak tires and decide whether to keep them or exchange them.
The Wildpeak A/T Trail is not only good in dry and wet conditions, but it also has the tire industry's severe snow service certification and three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, indicating better grip and performance in light snow conditions. It is the first all-terrain tire built specifically for unibody crossovers.
It is made up of a silica-rich compound and features symmetric patterns to provide durability and impressive handling in different weather conditions. Customers can personalize these tires by opting for dual-sidewall designs on every tire. Depending on the model, a set of four Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tires could cost between $550 and $1,050.
Toyo Open Country A/T III - 600 UTQG
Last but not least, we have the Toyo Open Country A/T III tire. The Mitsubishi Corporation is behind Toyo Tire & Rubber Company, and the Open Country is one of the most capable off-road all-terrain tires developed for pickup trucks and SUVs. The tire focuses on delivering impressive wet performance while remaining durable and delivering enhanced treadwear life. The Toyo Open Country A/T III tire has a 600 UTQG rating and offers a 65,000-mile warranty.
The tire employs Toyo's proprietary T-mode tire development and modeling technologies, which provide excellent off-road grip and a comfortable ride. The advanced tread compound also ensures that the road noise is blocked, and you get a quieter ride on the road. The increased lateral grooves and 3D multi-wave sipes ensure that you get the grip in loose gravel and debris.
On the inside, it consists of a two-ply polyester casing and a single nylon reinforcement that enhances the tire's durability and high-speed performance. To buy a set of four Toyo Open Country A/T III tires, you would need to shell out between $700 and $2600.