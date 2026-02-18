12 High-Mileage Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After spending thousands of dollars on a new set of tires, the last thing you want is to get the job done all over again. When it comes to tires, we all want the buy-and-forget experience. However, finding a tire set that delivers optimal mileage and durability can be challenging. Thankfully, to make our job easy, there is a UTQG (Uniform Tire Quality Grade) rating. It is composed of three components: Treadwear, Traction, and Temperature. A tire receives a Treadwear Rating after it undergoes testing in a controlled environment.

As explained by Consumer Reports, Treadwear "is not based on a mileage projection, but rather a numeric index of how well a tire wears in comparison to a reference tire." If a tire has a UTQG rating of 200, it shows that it will last twice as long as a 100-rated tire. However, the UTQG number only indicates relative durability, not the actual lifespan. But for consumers, this rating is sufficient to judge a tire, because even the best major tire brand will have to pay if the tire doesn't meet the miles promised in the warranty.

We have rounded up 12 of the high-mileage tires with the highest treadwear ratings. The list covers all types of tires, from touring to all-terrain, to keep your odometer spinning.