5 Car Parts You Should Replace At 60,000 Miles

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While not as impressive as the 100,000 mile mark, 60,000 is still an important milestone in the life of your vehicle. It's right around where you've become comfortable with not only the basics of your ride, but also little things like how the volume dial feels or where exactly to tap the icons on your touchscreen. On the mechanical side of things, the 60,000 mile mark is right around when wear-and-tear items and fluids begin to show their age.

60,000 is one of the major milestones in vehicle maintenance. Most auto mechanics still subscribe to the 30-60-90 rule for maintenance, a generalized set of milestones meant to direct vehicle owners' attention to systems that may need repair or replacement. Professional automotive technicians, dealerships, and manufacturers are more specific in their suggestions — your own vehicle's owner's manual often has a maintenance schedule with mileage-based inspections and services listed. While many of a vehicle's fluids are ready for replacement at the 60,000 mile mark, we're going to be focused on auto parts that are often suggested for at least inspection by then, if not replacement.

Thankfully, most of these aren't jobs that you shouldn't DIY, but relatively straightforward tasks for any shadetree mechanic with a bit of experience. Parts were chosen based on my own experiences as a professional automotive technician, as well as the maintenance schedules for some of the vehicles I own or work on often, including a 1996 Ford Ranger, 2013 Subaru Crosstrek, and 2016 Jeep Renegade.