5 Car Parts You Should Replace At 100,000 Miles

Half a century ago, hitting 100,000 miles meant the end of the road for your car. (Or, at least the end of the odometer.) But today, it might only be the midpoint. So long as you keep up on your maintenance, modern vehicles can last far longer than they once did. It's now perfectly common to see a properly maintained car go beyond 200,000 miles. But it won't happen by accident. You have to make sure you stay on top of its critical parts.

For the sake of your car, it helps to treat the 100,000-mile mark as a checkpoint. We've put together five of the most essential parts you should replace once you cross the six-figure threshold. You might've already swapped out some of these, but it's still worth double-checking the list and taking care of any parts you haven't replaced yet. Otherwise, age and wear can lead to sudden breakdowns, poorer performance, maybe even catastrophic engine damage.