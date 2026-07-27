Pros And Cons Of Buying Auto Parts Online

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Not to get all "old man yells at cloud" on you, but back when my dad worked on the family car with a younger version of me, he either bought parts from the local shop or went to the junkyard, hunted for hours, and removed them himself. Those means to acquire car parts are still options today, but many shoppers are getting the parts they need by ordering online. From online-exclusive retailers like Rock Auto or PartsGeek, parts specialists and resellers on eBay, or the online shopping sites of well-known chains like Advance, Auto Zone, or O'Reilly, the variety of choices can be overwhelming. Even your local u-pull-it probably has a website listing the vehicles and remaining parts they have in the yard.

A recent YouGov survey states that 32 percent of its respondents shop for auto parts online, while 45 percent still shop in person. As with most things in life, there are advantages and drawbacks to online shopping, specifically when it comes to auto parts — and that's before we even get into details like which auto parts retailer is the best or which car battery brand is best according to SlashGear.

In an effort to help you decide whether to buy auto parts online, we're going to run down five pros and five cons, with explanations and advice based on my years of experience as a professional automotive technician at both chain stores and independent shops, an at-home mechanic doing work out of my garage, and a parts store salesperson.