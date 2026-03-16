This Is Considered The Best Auto Parts Retailer By Customer Satisfaction

Automotive maintenance and repair can get expensive, which is why many car owners prefer to do maintenance at home, at least the easy DIY auto projects. If you're one of these DIYers, you may have dealt with a difficult customer service experience at your local auto parts store. Such experiences can cause delays, and make even the simplest job more challenging than it needs to be. If you regularly shop at AutoZone, chances are you might have nothing but good stories to share.

According to a January 2026 report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), AutoZone leads the way as the best auto parts retailer, based on customer satisfaction. In fact, the company improved over the prior year by 3%, which comes to a total score of 79%. This shift put the company ahead of O'Reilly Auto Parts, even though O'Reilly has a rewards program to help you save money. O'Reilly slid down to the No. 2 spot, from an 81 to a 76. Rounding out the top three is Advance Auto Parts, down from a score of 77 to 75.

The ACSI doesn't reveal its exact formulas used for generating these scores. However, the organization does explain on its website that customer satisfaction is based on thousands of interviews with said customers. Those interviews are then fed into an internal model that records the key points of satisfaction, including customer expectations, perceived quality, and value. Those figures are then used to formulate a single score for each company reviewed, on a scale of 0-100.