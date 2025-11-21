Things You Can Get At AutoZone For Free
Since its founding in the late 1970s, AutoZone has become the go-to retail chain for those who need to pick up the tools and gear required to keep their vehicle running in tip-top shape. You may not realize it, but in that time the automotive retail chain has also become the proud owner of a few notable parts and accessories brands, including Duralast and SureBilt. The former is known as one of the better major car battery brands on the market, while the latter offers funnels, wrenches, clamps, and things of the like.
Apart from selling high-quality tools, accessories, and batteries, AutoZone also offers a surprising list of services to its customers that won't cost them a dime. And let's be honest, in the current environment, free help with any automotive needs is something that could benefit pretty much anyone. Given that Duralast is one of its in-house brands, it's hardly a surprise that AutoZone offers free battery testing and charging as one such service.
AutoZone claims most batteries can be charged using this service in about 30 minutes or less. Apart from batteries, the retailer's diagnostics machines can also help technicians test the status of a vehicle's alternator, as well as its starter. AutoZone's trained team of gearheads can also use the brand's Fix Finder tool to help diagnose any problems should the dreaded "check engine" light illuminate your dashboard.
Other AutoZone programs you should be aware of
While AutoZone's team can help you figure out what is ailing your vehicle, it should be noted that the automotive chain does not perform repairs on major issues in any of its retail outlets. The company will, however, perform minor fixes for free, such as changing your car battery or swapping out wiper blades. And yes, the brand likely carries whatever tools and accessories you need to do most jobs yourself.
AutoZone also offers customers a myriad of other notable programs at its more than 6,000 brick-and-mortar locations. That list includes AutoZone's vaunted Loan-a-Tool program, in which the retail chain will essentially let its customers "borrow" certain specialty tools they may not have in their arsenal, so long as they bring them back when the job is done. Borrow is in quotes there because you technically need to purchase that tool either online or in-store before you take it home. Once you've done that, the tool is yours for 90 days, during which time you can simply return the tool to AutoZone for a full refund.
For those interested in trying to conduct repairs on their own vehicle, AutoZone also offers dozens of step-by-step videos and repair guides on its website to ensure you do the job right. The retailer will even recycle your dead battery and expired engine oil for free, too. However, you will need to take those old items into an AutoZone store yourself if you want them recycled. For the record, the auto retailer also offers a rewards program for frequent shoppers, with members earning a $20 store credit for every five qualifying items purchased.