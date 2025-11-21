Things You Can Get At AutoZone For Free

Since its founding in the late 1970s, AutoZone has become the go-to retail chain for those who need to pick up the tools and gear required to keep their vehicle running in tip-top shape. You may not realize it, but in that time the automotive retail chain has also become the proud owner of a few notable parts and accessories brands, including Duralast and SureBilt. The former is known as one of the better major car battery brands on the market, while the latter offers funnels, wrenches, clamps, and things of the like.

Apart from selling high-quality tools, accessories, and batteries, AutoZone also offers a surprising list of services to its customers that won't cost them a dime. And let's be honest, in the current environment, free help with any automotive needs is something that could benefit pretty much anyone. Given that Duralast is one of its in-house brands, it's hardly a surprise that AutoZone offers free battery testing and charging as one such service.

AutoZone claims most batteries can be charged using this service in about 30 minutes or less. Apart from batteries, the retailer's diagnostics machines can also help technicians test the status of a vehicle's alternator, as well as its starter. AutoZone's trained team of gearheads can also use the brand's Fix Finder tool to help diagnose any problems should the dreaded "check engine" light illuminate your dashboard.