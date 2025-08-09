5 Auto Part & Accessory Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By AutoZone

When it comes to buying auto parts, you have quite a few options. Not only can you buy parts through your vehicle's manufacturer and the dealership, but you can also search online, as well as in-person at numerous different dedicated parts stores. Stores like Napa Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, and AutoZone are relatively well known for its many locations across the country and generally affordable prices. These stores are great places to buy supplies for DIY auto maintenance and repair and, thanks to the various extra services that many of these stores offer, they can also be excellent places for quick diagnostic work and even tool rental services.

AutoZone, in particular, is one of the most popular auto parts stores in the country. The brand has been around since 1979, when it started out as a single stand-alone location in Forest City, Arkansas. Since then, the chain has expanded across the entirety of the United States and has even begun opening stores in other countries, like Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone's inventory is large and comprehensive, despite the fact that AutoZone locations don't tend to be extremely big. They function somewhat like warehouses, in that each store usually has a stockpile of common parts behind the counter, as well as a showroom full of things like tools, automotive fluids, and various other car accessories.

You can buy everything from OEM (original equipment manufacture) parts to aftermarket products and upgrades at AutoZone, and the store carries a wide range of brands. Included in AutoZone's roster of brand names and manufacturers are several that are actually owned by the AutoZone company. If you're interested in learning more about AutoZone's private label brands, stick around. Here's what you need to know.