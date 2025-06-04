What OEM Stands For And What It Means For Your Car

While the auto industry has no shortage of complex jargon, one of the simplest tags to understand is 'OEM.' Short for 'original equipment manufacturer', this oft-used acronym refers to a company that produces goods used in another company's product. More specifically, in the automotive industry, OEM refers to components produced by one manufacturer for another manufacturer's brand — in other words, an OEM part is an authentic replacement part, even though it may not carry the car brand's logo.

Most automakers outsource components to other manufacturers, piecing these parts together on their assembly line. The complexity of the U.S. automotive industry's global supply chain means vehicles are rarely built entirely in-house with U.S. parts. But outsourcing components to outside manufacturers does not imply a reduction in quality: whether it be brake pads, shocks, or bearings, OEM companies are chosen for their expertise in the field, manufacturing components to the automaker's specifications to ensure proper fit and performance.

Nevertheless, many classic car owners demand branded replacement parts for their pride and joy — and indeed some car companies stock genuine parts for models up to 70 years old. But authenticity doesn't always mean highest quality. For daily drivers, a non-genuine, aftermarket part can deliver better performance and durability than its genuine counterpart. Auto brands and consumers know this, which is why Toyota fits Fox shocks and ARB bumpers to its stock, off-the-shelf Tacoma TRD Pro, and why a set of aftermarket wheels is often the first upgrade a new car owner makes.

