6 Automakers That Still Sell Their Own Classic Car Parts

Owning a classic car can be a source of pride and joy as well as endless frustration. Finding reliable technical information can be difficult, and hunting down parts usually takes more effort than it would if you were working on a modern vehicle. You can often source original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and new old stock (NOS) parts on eBay or from dealers like Classic Industries, but there's no substitute for buying genuine parts directly from the manufacturer. When you purchase parts directly from a car company, you can be sure of the quality, and you'll usually enjoy the protection of a warranty and a helpful return policy.

Fortunately, carmakers that have been around for a long time generally understand the value of supporting those of us who want to keep our older models away from the crusher and on the road. For this reason, some manufacturers continue to sell parts for older vehicles, even ones going back decades. The carmakers below all have robust catalogs of OEM parts for their classic vehicles, many of which you can order online.