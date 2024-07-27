6 Automakers That Still Sell Their Own Classic Car Parts
Owning a classic car can be a source of pride and joy as well as endless frustration. Finding reliable technical information can be difficult, and hunting down parts usually takes more effort than it would if you were working on a modern vehicle. You can often source original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and new old stock (NOS) parts on eBay or from dealers like Classic Industries, but there's no substitute for buying genuine parts directly from the manufacturer. When you purchase parts directly from a car company, you can be sure of the quality, and you'll usually enjoy the protection of a warranty and a helpful return policy.
Fortunately, carmakers that have been around for a long time generally understand the value of supporting those of us who want to keep our older models away from the crusher and on the road. For this reason, some manufacturers continue to sell parts for older vehicles, even ones going back decades. The carmakers below all have robust catalogs of OEM parts for their classic vehicles, many of which you can order online.
You can buy genuine Mercedes parts for cars up to 70 years old
Mercedes-Benz has a history going back to 1886 and the Patent Motorwagen, which is generally regarded as the first car ever invented. The modern company we know was founded in 1926 and has cranked out some truly innovative and durable Mercedes-Benz models since then. A 1976 240D with 2.85 million miles on the odometer even landed a spot on our list of the highest-mileage cars on the road.
Mercedes embraces its reputation for quality, and it also understands the need to keep its owners supplied with high-quality replacement parts. For that reason, Mercedes-Benz offers thousands of parts for models dating back as far as 1954 on its U.S.-based online store. If you buy classic car parts directly from Mercedes, you enjoy the same warranty coverage as you would for a newer model, which extends as far as four years and 50,000 miles for engines and some body parts.
Orders for parts in stock usually ship within 48 hours, and transit time ranges from two to four days to most of the United States. Overnight shipping on some parts is available for an extra cost, although some large parts or hazardous materials will have to be picked up at a dealership.
[Featured image by Mic via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-by 2.0]
Porsche sells lots of official classic parts
Ferdinand Porsche started his eponymous car company in 1931 with just 19 employees, although the first production Porsche didn't appear until 1948. That car was the Type 356, one of many classic Porsche models for which you can see technical parts information via Porsche's online classic parts explorer. Unfortunately, not everything in the catalog is purchasable from Porsche today. The actual online storefront for replacement parts is much more limited in years and models, but you can still get a lot of older items right from the source. Anything from 1984 onward is readily available, and there are some older parts for sale through the "Porsche Classic" category.
Porsche offers a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty on all of its genuine parts and will even cover the labor cost for replacement work done at an authorized dealership should one of its parts fail.
[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 4.0]
General Motors sells parts for cars going back decades
AC Delco is the official OEM parts brand for General Motors vehicles. The AC Delco online catalog provides parts numbers and technical info for models going as far back as 1930, but the marketplace itself only sells parts made since 1982. This still covers five of the best Corvette generations and plenty of other iconic GM models, though. The company sells everything from floor mats to complete engine assemblies and ships them via FedEx within one to two days if the parts are in stock. Overnight delivery is available for some items, and others can be picked up at your local dealership.
GM offers a limited lifetime warranty on some parts, including many body and chassis components, fuel pumps, shocks and struts, wheel bearings, and spark plug wires. Most engine, steering, and emissions control parts enjoy a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, including air, oil, and fuel filters.
The Mopar classic parts catalog goes back to 1984
If you're an owner of a classic car made by one of the brands in the Mopar family — which includes Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep — you can also avail yourself of OEM parts. While the official OEM Mopar parts site only lists parts for vehicles going back to 1984, that covers classics like the Jeep CJ5 and CJ7. The online catalog also includes parts for the bulletproof 4.0-liter straight six Jeep engine that was used in models from 1987 through 2006.
Mopar parts in stock ship within 24 hours and are usually delivered within a week. Most can be returned within 30 days from the date of purchase with a 15% restocking fee, but electrical components and used parts are not returnable, so you should make sure you have the right part lined up before ordering it for shipping and installation.
Mazda's official parts catalog goes back to 1986
If you have a classic Mazda made since the 1986 model year, you can find genuine parts on the company's official parts website. This date range includes every generation of the superb Miata roadster, which premiered at the 1989 Chicago Motor Show and hit dealerships as a 1990 model. Older models also include the RX-7, which earned a spot on our list of the best cars ever built with rotary engines.
Mazda's official parts marketplace isn't as complete as some of the others on this list, but it does list engine blocks and cylinder heads, body and interior trim parts, and even OEM replacement seat belts. While you can't order parts directly through the website, it does offer a comprehensive array of diagrams and part numbers and directs you to dealerships near you where you can buy parts and accessories with the information you've gathered.
[Featured image by OSX via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]
Volkswagen's parts catalog goes back to 1984
Volkswagen is regularly neck-and-neck with Toyota as one of best-selling car brands worldwide. Owners of classic VW models like the Scirocco, Vanagon, and Cabriolet shown above can visit the manufacturer's official parts and accessories website to order parts for cars and vans as old as 1984. The VW online parts store has everything from air and oil filters to major engine components like cylinder heads, crankshafts, and camshafts.
Shipping costs range from $8.95 to $48.00 depending on the size of your order, and you'll have to pay your state's sales tax as well. The VW parts site also provides information about any open recalls if you input your Vehicle Identification Number, and it will direct you to the nearest local dealership to complete any necessary repairs. You can also buy accessories like cargo carriers, custom touches like pedal covers and exhaust tips, and VW-branded driver gear.