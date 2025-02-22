Car Parts On Amazon: 5 Things To Know Before You Buy
You can get everything automotive from a pair of fuzzy dice to a new Hyundai on Amazon, including thousands of parts for dozens of vehicles. If you like to handle basic DIY auto repair jobs, you probably have established parts buying habits. You might insist on dealer-supplied parts, prefer a local chain or independent parts store, buy auto parts through the eBay Motors app, or rely on Amazon as your parts supplier.
You can save and quickly shop for multiple vehicles on Amazon via the Your Garage feature, and its extensive supplier and distribution network makes the online retail giant able to offer competitive prices. But if buying car parts from the same website or app where you get your toilet paper makes you nervous, we're here to help set your mind at ease and possibly save you some money and hassle. Here are a few things you should keep in mind when buying car parts from Amazon.
You can find OEM parts for almost any make or model
The Amazon OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts store allows you to shop by category, search for a part name or number, or browse by make and model. Start at amazon.com/automotive to navigate to the OEM parts store — you can also shop for tires and wheels or electric vehicle charging systems and accessories from that link.
Adding cars to your garage is a good place to start — you can choose from more than 50 different brands, including Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, and Subaru. Amazon has more than 50,000 listings for OEM parts, fluids, and materials, as well as tools, shop supplies, and testing equipment. While the Amazon OEM parts store is pretty exhaustive when it comes to mainstream brands, there are some makes and models that don't appear on the page. For example, there's no entry for Koenigsegg in the OEM parts store, although you can find Bugatti, Bentley, and Ferrari.
Amazon's free return policy applies to most parts
One of the most attractive features of buying from Amazon is its hassle-free return policy. Most products sold on Amazon come with a 30-day window during which you can return items for a full refund or replacement, although there are some exceptions for certain products. For example, digital downloads come with a 7-day return window, while Amazon "renewed" products come with a 90-day return period. There are a few items you can't return at all, but most auto parts come with the standard 30-day return policy.
It's easy to end up ordering the wrong part, and having the right one in hand is critical when it comes to getting your car back on the road. When you buy parts in person, you can ask an employee to help you confirm that the part will fit your car. You're on your own online, and selecting the wrong model year or trim level can make a big difference when it comes to fitment. Amazon's generous return policy means you'll have no trouble sending back incorrect parts.
There won't be a separate core charge
When you buy certain parts from an auto parts store, a core charge is applied. That's because some components are rebuildable and/or recyclable. Things like alternators, starter motors, and brake calipers can be rebuilt and used again, saving you money and keeping these parts out of the trash. These components typically come with a core charge. This is a deposit you pay if you don't exchange an old part for the rebuilt or remanufactured replacement. If you turn in your old part, you don't have to pay the core charge. The vendor will simply send it back to be rebuilt and sold again.
We haven't been able to find any mention of a core charge on rebuildable components on Amazon. We checked several parts that commonly come with core charges — like starters, batteries, and this AC Delco Gold alternator available through Amazon Renewed. There was no core charge listed for any of the parts we checked, but it's likely that the extra amount is merely being incorporated into the purchase price of the part. It's still important to recycle your old parts, so contact local parts stores and salvage yards to dispose of them responsibly. You may even be able to find a local rebuilder who will buy your old components from you.
In some cases, you're buying from a middleman
Another thing to know is that when you buy a product from Amazon, you're not always purchasing the item directly from the manufacturer. In many cases, you're buying from a middleman. The OEM car parts section of the site is made up of independent sellers and professional auto parts shops, as well as manufacturers and dealerships. Some of these sellers may be drop shippers, meaning they never handle your products at all and simply facilitate the purchase.
This can lead to problems with quality assurance, and might raise your purchase price. The seller's information can be found below the "buy now" button on Amazon's website and mobile application. Click on the seller's name to learn more about the company's history and see reviews from previous customers. This is a good habit to get into when shopping on Amazon, regardless of what products you're buying.
Buying auto parts from Amazon can save you money
Another advantage of shopping for auto parts on Amazon is the ability to save a bit of money. Amazon has partnered with parts manufacturers and suppliers, allowing them to offer significant discounts to customers around the world. For example, you can buy an OEM Ford Motorcraft FL820S oil filter from Amazon for $3.97 as of this writing (discounted from $7.55). Ford sells that filter direct to customers for $11.80, although it's currently on back order.
Autozone has the same Motorcraft part for $14.99,and O'Reilly Auto Parts sells it for $13.99. Similar price differences can be found with various other parts and components. Even though Amazon often has lower prices than some other outlets, you should still shop around before buying. Also, remember that Amazon's sellers can have widely varying track records, so look beyond price to ratings and reviews before clicking that "add to cart" button.