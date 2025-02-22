Car Parts On Amazon: 5 Things To Know Before You Buy

When you buy certain parts from an auto parts store, a core charge is applied. That's because some components are rebuildable and/or recyclable. Things like alternators, starter motors, and brake calipers can be rebuilt and used again, saving you money and keeping these parts out of the trash. These components typically come with a core charge. This is a deposit you pay if you don't exchange an old part for the rebuilt or remanufactured replacement. If you turn in your old part, you don't have to pay the core charge. The vendor will simply send it back to be rebuilt and sold again.

We haven't been able to find any mention of a core charge on rebuildable components on Amazon. We checked several parts that commonly come with core charges — like starters, batteries, and this AC Delco Gold alternator available through Amazon Renewed. There was no core charge listed for any of the parts we checked, but it's likely that the extra amount is merely being incorporated into the purchase price of the part. It's still important to recycle your old parts, so contact local parts stores and salvage yards to dispose of them responsibly. You may even be able to find a local rebuilder who will buy your old components from you.