Yes, You Can Buy A Hyundai On Amazon: Here's What You Should Know First

Using the Amazon Auto program is pretty easy when it comes to buying a car. On Hyundai's Amazon page, select the vehicle you want, and you'll be brought to a page that lets you pick the color, trim, and features you want. From here, you will need to select "Locate" to see if the car is at a dealership in a town near you since you'll need to pick it up at a scheduled time. This is where a few potential customers have run into issues, with some claiming they weren't able to find any nearby zip codes that worked. Global Head of Amazon Autos Fan Jin stated that they are hoping to expand the program to include more brands — and their dealerships — as well as more customers after collecting initial feedback.

While the process seems straightforward, it could leave some wondering how it works without haggling for a lower price with a salesperson or trading in an older car. Amazon has stated that you can get a "firm trade-in value" for your current vehicle online, which will be evaluated by a third-party and then applied to your purchase. You can then drop it off at the dealership. Amazon also claims that there is "no need for negotiations" since Amazon Autos has transparent prices below dealership prices — but this is debatable.

With no verified purchases available to see, I checked this out myself. The same 2025 Hyundai Tucson went for $31,105 downtown Los Angeles could be found on Amazon for as low as $31,025, which is technically lower. For now, the Amazon Auto program is probably worth it if you're not willing to deal with salespeople but you might end up saving more if you do go through the traditional purchase route and negotiate.

