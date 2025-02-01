Yes, You Can Buy A Hyundai On Amazon: Here's What You Should Know First
Ever dream of putting a car in your Amazon checkout basket? That's now possible thanks to the new Amazon Auto program, although there are some limitations to keep in mind. Still, this is a great start to online auto shopping that removes the need to deal with salespeople and showrooms almost altogether.
The first limitation is that it's currently just Hyundai brand cars — this brand is the exclusive launch partner after all. Plus, only 10 Hyundai models are available: Elantra, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Kona, Palisade, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, and Venue. Only models from 2024 and 2025 are available, meaning there are no older or used cars.
The second limitation to note is that the Amazon Auto program is only available in 48 cities throughout the United States. These cities include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. The full list of cities can be found on the Amazon Auto press release. Are you within one of these cities and in the market for a brand-new Hyundai (SlashGear liked the 2025 Elantra)? If so, you may be in luck.
Is it worth using the Amazon Auto program?
Using the Amazon Auto program is pretty easy when it comes to buying a car. On Hyundai's Amazon page, select the vehicle you want, and you'll be brought to a page that lets you pick the color, trim, and features you want. From here, you will need to select "Locate" to see if the car is at a dealership in a town near you since you'll need to pick it up at a scheduled time. This is where a few potential customers have run into issues, with some claiming they weren't able to find any nearby zip codes that worked. Global Head of Amazon Autos Fan Jin stated that they are hoping to expand the program to include more brands — and their dealerships — as well as more customers after collecting initial feedback.
While the process seems straightforward, it could leave some wondering how it works without haggling for a lower price with a salesperson or trading in an older car. Amazon has stated that you can get a "firm trade-in value" for your current vehicle online, which will be evaluated by a third-party and then applied to your purchase. You can then drop it off at the dealership. Amazon also claims that there is "no need for negotiations" since Amazon Autos has transparent prices below dealership prices — but this is debatable.
With no verified purchases available to see, I checked this out myself. The same 2025 Hyundai Tucson went for $31,105 downtown Los Angeles could be found on Amazon for as low as $31,025, which is technically lower. For now, the Amazon Auto program is probably worth it if you're not willing to deal with salespeople but you might end up saving more if you do go through the traditional purchase route and negotiate.