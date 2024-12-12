The Fine Print Of Amazon Autos: 5 Things You'll Wish You Knew First

Going to a dealership to purchase a car can be nerve-wracking. There is a lot of information you'll have to have prepared before committing to a purchase, such as the value of the car you're looking for, the performance specifications, and the trim options that you're willing to pay for. It's all too easy to feel pressured into making a mistake. Wouldn't it be easier if you could just do the research from the comfort of your home and then buy the car on Amazon?

That's exactly the service that Amazon Autos aims to provide. This new sub-platform of the world's largest online retailer is designed to allow customers to browse for cars with upfront pricing online, pay for them with either cash or customized financing options, secure optional extra protection, and then simply pick up the keys at a local dealership. "We're partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping—making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly," the global head of Amazon Autos, Fan Jin, stated. "With Amazon Autos, we're bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience."

The program just launched its beta version and is currently exclusively selling Hyundai vehicles in 48 cities across the U.S., though the plan is to eventually incorporate several other brands as well. It's easy to see the appeal of the program, but there might be a few caveats that you'll want to know about before committing to such a massive purchase.