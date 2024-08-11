4 Ways To Get More For Your Vehicle Trade-In

Depending on how soon you want to buy a new vehicle, it is wise to time your trade-in. The type of vehicle you own and the seasonal weather in your area can affect the value. For example, an all-wheel drive SUV will be more valuable on a dealer lot during the wintertime due to buyer demand. In contrast, a dealer may also be more enticed to give more for a rear-wheel drive sports car during the summer months. This may not be the case for everyone, but it is something to keep in mind.

Now for the fun part: negotiations. Remember, dealers are going to try to lowball you, no matter how clean it is or what recent work has been done — it's just the name of the game. However, this is the time to showcase your knowledge of the market values and present maintenance and repair receipts. Be firm with what you want for your vehicle to make a deal, but again, be realistic. You won't get what a Corvette is worth on a Pontiac Aztek, even if it was ahead of its time, I hate to tell you.

If push comes to shove and the dealer won't budge, then don't be afraid to walk away. If you were being fair with what you were asking for in trade-in value, nine times out 10, the salesperson will call you back with a better offer. In the meantime, it is worth going to other dealerships to see what they will give you on trade if they also have a vehicle you are interested in. Who knows, you might be able to use the other offers as leverage for negotiations and get a better deal.

