What's A Rebuilt Title, And Should You Buy A Car With One?

When you're in the market for a used car, you might discover listings for vehicles with a rebuilt title. At first glance, these cars can seem suspiciously cheap. You'll be getting a car with modern features and relatively low mileage for a fraction of the cost. However, the rebuilt title carries some stigma, and for good reason.

In essence, a rebuilt title indicates that an insurance company had once certified the vehicle as a total loss. Since that happened, the car has since been repaired, re-inspected, and allowed back on the road. Naturally, with such a title, you become curious about the car's history and how safe and reliable it is in the long term.

As a potential buyer, you should pay attention to every detail, including understanding what a rebuilt title fully entails. A rebuilt title car is undeniably attractive when you think about the cost savings. However, you still need to consider the unique set of risks that come with it, like safety concerns and potential challenges you might face when trying to insure the vehicle or when you eventually decide to resell.