10 Classic Sports Cars That Are Suspiciously Cheap

Buying a classic sports car is a goal for countless enthusiasts, but actually saving up the money to get one is no easy task. Clean examples of the most desirable classic cars can cost far above what the average enthusiast will realistically be able to afford. Therefore, it can be tempting to run a "Price: Low to High" search on used car sites and see what comes up. Some of the cheapest classic cars on the market might look at first glance like bargains. They offer a seemingly affordable way to purchase a car from a prestigious marque, but often there's a reason why they're so cheap.

Some are notoriously unreliable, and will likely cost their owner thousands in maintenance each year just to keep on the road. Some are unpopular and don't offer the same thrills that most enthusiasts of a brand will be looking for. Then, some are simply overlooked, either because there are better options on the market or because many buyers are put off by unfair stereotypes that don't reflect the reality of owning the car. Whatever the reason for their suspiciously low asking price, it's worth being clued up on these cars before trying to scour the classifieds for a bargain.