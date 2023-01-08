Here's How Much The Banned Lotus Elise S1 Is Worth Today

The Lotus Elise S1, or Series 1, produced from 1996 to 2001, took the company's motto "simplify, then add lightness" to its logical conclusion. It was powered by a Rover K-Series engine that produced only 118 hp. That may not seem like a lot of horsepower, and in most cases, barely over 100 horsepower won't get you very far. But the Lotus had a secret up its sleeve, it weighed just over 1,500 pounds, making the little Rover motor behave more like a rocket booster.

The Elise achieved this incredible weight through the then-advanced usage of fiberglass and an extruded aluminum frame, according to Lotus. The little car had a zero to 60 time of 5.5 seconds according to its makers. That's nearly a full three seconds faster than the first-generation Mazda Miata's 8.4 seconds, a car known for its legendary handling (via Motorweek). Much like other models from the brand, unfortunately, the United States never got to experience the first run of the Elise for a rather simple reason.