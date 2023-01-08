Here's How Much The Banned Lotus Elise S1 Is Worth Today
The Lotus Elise S1, or Series 1, produced from 1996 to 2001, took the company's motto "simplify, then add lightness" to its logical conclusion. It was powered by a Rover K-Series engine that produced only 118 hp. That may not seem like a lot of horsepower, and in most cases, barely over 100 horsepower won't get you very far. But the Lotus had a secret up its sleeve, it weighed just over 1,500 pounds, making the little Rover motor behave more like a rocket booster.
The Elise achieved this incredible weight through the then-advanced usage of fiberglass and an extruded aluminum frame, according to Lotus. The little car had a zero to 60 time of 5.5 seconds according to its makers. That's nearly a full three seconds faster than the first-generation Mazda Miata's 8.4 seconds, a car known for its legendary handling (via Motorweek). Much like other models from the brand, unfortunately, the United States never got to experience the first run of the Elise for a rather simple reason.
Not suited for the States
The Lotus was compact, nimble, simplistic and incredibly fast, but that wasn't the reason why it wasn't allowed in America. Given the Lotus's miniscule weight, it's likely it wouldn't fare well in a collision with large American cars. But the real reason Uncle Sam said no to the Elise was its Rover K-Series powerplant. It couldn't cut the mustard when it came to emissions standards and Lotus wasn't willing to make a U.S.-compliant Elise until much later (via Road and Track).
Over its five-year production cycle, Lotus made around 12,000 Series 1 Elise cars. It's hardly a one-off model, but there still aren't many around after the two decades since ending production. On auction sites like Car and Classic, most well preserved low milage Elises are priced between £20,000 and £30,000 (around $24k to $35k). The first few model years of the Elise are approaching the age where it can be legally imported Stateside. As long as you are willing to deal with the hassle of importing and maintaining a featherweight British sportscar, it might not be a bad deal.